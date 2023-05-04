How to Watch the May the 4th Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Carrie Fisher

Star power will shine through the clouds Thursday in Hollywood when a Walk of Fame star is unveiled for actress Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony on the May the 4th 'Star Wars' holiday is scheduled for around midday, but devoted fans arrived early Thursday to get a look at the star located just a few feet away from that of co-star Mark Hamill and across the street from that of Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds.

"I've been a big 'Star Wars' fan for almost my whole life," said David, bundled up for the ceremony on an unseasonably cool day in Los Angeles. "I was so devastated when I heard about Carrie's passing. I remember where I was."

A makeshift star was placed on the Walk of Fame in honor of Fisher following her death in December 2016 at age 60.

"Now, we finally get to see the real thing," David said.

Hamill is among those expected to speak at Thursday's ceremony.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd will also be in attendance.

Her star was installed Monday. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce invited six fans who created the makeshift star to attend the installation -- which includes jack-hammering the space, laying a foundation and placing the star -- and pose for photos. They also pressed handprints in the underlying cement base.

"Carrie Fisher is everything," said fan Lavonne Dominguez. "She's our princess, our general, our beacon of hope. Will always be our friend."

The makeshift star remained on the Walk for about 10 days. Mourning fans left light sabers and other 'Star Wars' items alongside candles and flowers. The star included the message: "Carrie Fisher, May the Force be with you always. Hope."

Actress Mandy Amano pays her respects at Carrie Fisher's makeshift Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during "A Fan Tribute To Our Beloved Princess Leia" held in the Courtyard at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 31, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

How to Watch the Carrie Fisher Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

The star unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard near Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.

You can watch the livestream here or just click the media player above.

The star, sponsored by Disney, is the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walk stars are not actually awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. Star recipients are selected by a committee that considers hundreds of applications each year. The stars are purchased for $30,000, rather than gifted. Half of that $30,000 fee pays for the ceremony and the other half goes toward maintenance and repairs.