Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and... quarterback??

He certainly scored a touchdown with one of his young fans.

The "Matrix" star and Dogstar bass player was signing autographs in Houston prior to his band's concert in September when nine-year-old Elijah asked Reeves if he'd have a football catch with him.

"He said, 'Yeah, come on. Let's go,'" Elijah told KHOU.

The two then exchanged a few passes outside House of Blues, with Reeves giving a double thumbs up after Elijah caught one of his passes.

“I was really nervous because I was playing catch with a famous superstar," Elijah said.

The multi-talented Reeves, who also has a reputation for being extraordinarily kind and generous, complimented Elijah's throwing ability when speaking with his grandmother Annette Cruz.

“He said, 'Hey, he’s got a great spiral,'" Cruz told KHOU. "I'm like, 'Thanks.' I said, 'That’s a day he’s always going to remember.'"

Reeves was on tour with Dogstar, a three-member alternative rock band that formed in the 1990s and recently reunited after a 20-plus year hiatus to release a new album.

The star of movies like "Speed" and "John Wick" might be better known for being on the big screen than he is for being on stage or on the gridiron. But Reeves has shown that he can play quarterback, doing so in the 2000 film “The Replacements.”

He reprised that role while throwing passes to his newest wide receiver, giving his fan a memory and keepsake he'll never forget.

“This is the football I threw with him," Elijah said. "I’m keeping it forever and ever."