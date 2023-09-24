Watch Taylor Swift celebrate Travis Kelce's touchdown at Chiefs game

If Taylor Swift's fans are called Swifties, are Travis Kelce's fans called...Kelces? Kelceies?

Whichever, Swift was certainly among them on Sunday, literally and figuratively. Amid romance rumors between the singer and star tight end, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears, sitting in a suite with Kelce's mother.

When Kelce caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead, Swift began celebrating like a Swiftie at a concert when the opening of "Cruel Summer" begins.

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's TD 😍 pic.twitter.com/SlNAAk4e6P — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

After Kelce's touchdown catch, Swift stood up and put both of her arms in the air while screaming in celebration. She then appeared to shout, "Let's f------ go!" and began clapping.

Rumors of a romance between the 12-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Super Bowl champion began over the summer when Kelce attended Swift's concert in Kansas City and attempted to give her his phone number.

Her touchdown celebration will create more speculation among the Swifties and the Kelces...or Kelceies.