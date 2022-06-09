Watch the Backstreet Boys Bring Out Their Kids for Adorable Singalong at Los Angeles Show

The Backstreet Boys brought out very special guests during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday — their “Backstreet babies.”

The group — consisting of Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough — surprised fans on Tuesday night when they brought out their kids to perform their song “No Place.”

Richardson was accompanied by sons Mason, 14, and Max, 8. Carter, who is a father of three, brought out his 6-year-old son Odin and 2-year-old daughter Saoirse. His 1-year-old daughter Pearl did not make an appearance.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McLean had his daughters Ava, 9, and Lyric, 5, while Dorough sang beside sons James, 13, and Holden, 9. Absent from the bunch was Littrell’s 19-year-old son, country singer, Baylee, who previously opened for the group during their 2019 North American leg of their tour.

McLean let his daughters since verses of the song from his mic, as the other kids also sang alongside their famous fathers.

“These are our babies. Everybody in here, we all grew up together. Y’all have families, we have families. Thank you all for being a part of the Backstreet family going on 29 years, almost 30 years,” Richardson told the crowd after the song. “Thank you so much. We love you, we appreciate you, and we’ve been a little busy as you can see.”

The adorable moment when @backstreetboys bring out their kids to perform “No Place” during their Hollywood Bowl show 🤍 pic.twitter.com/AJT7H0tg66 — Liz Calvario (@lizcalvario) June 8, 2022

McLean added, “We’re starting a whole new generation of Backstreet Boys fans. A super group.”

The boy band’s family is also featured in the music video for their song, which is featured on their latest album, “DNA.”

The band also posted photos from their Los Angeles concert on Instagram, writing, “The Hollywood Bowl show last night is one we will never forget. There were too many special moments to count — but one of them was having our little Backstreet family out on stage with us. Thank you to each and every one of you for making it magic.”

Carter added on his own profile, “Still processing the show last night. Sharing these moments with you — the fans, my family, and the boys is something so memorable. Thank you for being a part of the #BSBARMY and keeping the Backstreet pride alive.”

McLean posted on his Instagram, “Look who came out to support their daddy! Hope I did you proud. Love my girls!” with Dorough writing alongside photos of him and his sons, “Last night was nothing short of spectacular. Forever grateful.”

The Backstreet Boys kicked off their DNA World Tour in San Diego on Saturday, returning to the stage after postponing shows in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“Our show is for every one of every age. We have fans from five to 85 that come,” McLean told TODAY in April before their Las Vegas shows ahead of their tour. “Every song is different for everyone and whatever that song is, I’m sure, takes that person back to a very specific moment in their personal life … whatever that feeling is, you know, that, again, is a testament to the music.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: