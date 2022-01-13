We Know We Can Make It Through Because ‘Degrassi' Is Coming Back

Whatever it takes, we'll clear our schedules and tune in to the new "Degrassi" series.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, WarnerMedia Kids & Family revealed that school is back in session with a new iteration of the popular teen drama in the works. However, don't call this new "Degrassi" a reboot, as the announcement said that this show is "a brand-new version of WildBrain's award-winning youth franchise of the same name."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Calling it "a reprise of the original teen drama," the description further teased, "Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart."

The new series will include 10 hour-long episodes and is slated to debut on HBO Max in 2023.

While fans of "Degrassi: The Next Generation"--which gave Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes and more stars their start in the industry--may not love the idea of a new class, we do want to remind you that "DTNG" was a reboot itself, starring some of the OG stars of "Degrassi Junior High" and "Degrassi High."

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Here's hoping that some of the "Next Generation" stars will be involved in this new chapter.

Alongside this revival news, WarnerMedia Kids & Family shared that all 14 seasons of "Degrassi: The Next Generation" (later called just "Degrassi") will be made available on HBO Max this spring. So this means we can all relive the on-again, off-again romance between Manny (Cassie Steele) and Craig (Jake Epstein), watch Marco (Adamo Ruggiero) come out to his friends and remember countless other storylines very soon.

"Series after series, the 'Degrassi' franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids &Family Programming at Warner Bros. "WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max."

While we wait for more news about this new series, get an update on your favorite "Degrassi" stars below.