What ‘Star Wars' Mark Hamill would say now to late friend Carrie Fisher

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mark Hamill still feels the force of Carrie Fisher’s absence.

Nearly eight years after the actress died in 2016, her Star Wars co-star and longtime friend admitted the weight of her loss is still heavy.

“I’ve never stopped missing her,” Hamill exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "The Wild Robot." “When I hung out with Carrie, you were guaranteed to laugh all day.”

But like any close-knit relationship, he admitted they didn’t always see eye-to-eye. “We were brother and sister in more than one way, where we would fight too,” he shared. “And then, days later, it was all forgotten. She was marvelous, and losing her was something that I still haven’t gotten over.”

So, what would he say to her now if he could? Simple: “I love you and I miss you.”

Hamill and Fisher met after being cast as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively, in the original "Star Wars," which hit theatres in 1977 and spawned a juggernaut media franchise. Though the two shared the screen again in the original trilogy’s subsequent two films, they eventually fell out of touch before reconnecting both off-screen and on; they reunited in 2015’s "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and again in 2017’s "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," released after Fisher’s death on Dec. 27, 2016.

But Hamill isn’t the only one keeping Fisher’s legacy alive. Her daughter Billie Lourd has made sure to honor the actress through her two children, son Kingston, 3, and daughter Jackson, 20 months, who she shares with husband Austen Rydell.

“Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy,” Lourd captioned a heartfelt post marking the seventh anniversary of her mother’s death. “I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true - she is with me every day - she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy.”