streaming series

‘White Lotus' Fans Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past

Adam DiMarco plays the naive recent college grad Albie on "White Lotus." But a decade ago, he got his start in a Disney movie and fans have just figured out the connection.

By Amy Lamare | E! News

Adam DiMarco attends the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of HBO original series "The White Lotus" on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

He left Disney and checked into the "White Lotus."

Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On "White Lotus," DiMarco plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie "Radio Rebel" with Debby Ryan.

A short clip from the 2012 television movie showing DiMarco playing the guitar and singing — resurfaced on Twitter, leading one fan of "White Lotus" to joke, "Deleted scene from the finale. Albie steals Mia's job," while the Twitter account for IMDB wrote, "Albie what are you doingggg" and another account chimed in, "My first thought seeing him in the white lotus was litterally 'wasn't he the creep in that one disney channel movie?'"

"Radio Rebel" was DiMarco's first starring role. But how are fans going to react when they uncover DiMarco's past roles on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Charmed," "Zapped" (alongside Zendaya) and four seasons of "The Magicians"?

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

PHOTOS: "White Lotus" Season 2 Finale Spoilers

Another thing about DiMarco that has fans of "White Lotus" scratching their heads in surprise is his age. While he plays a 22-year-old on the HBO series, in real life, he is 32 years old.

One fan commented, "Wait Adam DiMarco is 32???!!!?! He looks 22!!!," while another said, "I wasn't trying to look Adam DiMarco like that bc I thought he was 23-24 but he's actually 32!"

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Priyanka Chopra 4 hours ago

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Pic With Their Daughter at Aquarium

As for what you should expect on the next season of White Lotus, click here

"You'll feel something tracking up your leg – literally!" "The White Lotus" star Theo James shares a horrifying story of the time he got infected with parasitic worms while backpacking in his 20s.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

streaming seriesHBO Max
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us