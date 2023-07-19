Who inspired Peso Pluma's haircut? Here's how to request it at your local barbershop

Peso Pluma's haircut has been a popular request among teens in the U.S. and Mexico, but how you can order it correctly at your local barbershop?

In an interview with Billboard, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija said his haircut was inspired by Justin Bieber at first. But during a trip to Medellin, Colombia, a local barber told him that he was going to give him a "very popular" haircut in Medellin, and now he just sticks to it.

The 24-year-old Mexican star's haircut can be described as a mullet with sideburn fade and blunt bangs. He told Billboard his hair is his "superpower" and that he is "very particular with who cuts his hair."

The "Edgar" haircut is considered one of the most popular in Mexico and among the most popular in Hispanics. Others are the "Mexican Tape Fade," "Buzz Cut" and "Faux Hawk," according to menshaircuts.com.

Peso Pluma's contribution to the music industry is one of a kind, featuring genres such as Regional Mexican, Corridos Rap, Trap, Tumbados and Reggaeton in his compositions. He's the No. 5 most-streamed artist on Spotify, hitting the Top 50 Global chart five times.