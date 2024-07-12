Why ‘America's Sweethearts' is provoking such a strong reaction: ‘Just sad'

A docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders may not seem like a recipe for waterworks, but many Netflix viewers are deep in their feels after watching “America’s Sweethearts.”

It's been less than a month since the seven-episode series premiered, but it’s already sparked intense reactions from many social media users who say they didn't think they'd feel so strongly about the show.

“I expected to watch America’s Sweethearts, the Netflix documentary on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (“DCC” to initiates) with horrified fascination, but not admiration,” one X user wrote.

Kelcey Wetterberg in "America's Sweethearts." (Netflix)

Some say the show has them feeling sad after witnessing the cheerleaders' challenging working environment. On the other side, some fans are equally inspired by the cheerleaders' work ethic and effervescent personalities, and they're hoping for another season.

Whether you love or love to hate the series, it's certainly sparking conversation. Here's a quick look at what viewers are saying.

What is ‘America’s Sweethearts?’

"America's Sweethearts" is a seven-episode docuseries that premiered on Netflix in June. It chronicles the journeys of new and returning members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as they audition for the squad and prepare for the 2023 football season.

Many viewers are ‘sad’ after watching the series

"America's Sweethearts" is now streaming on Netflix (Netflix)

There are a limited number of spots on the cheerleading squad, so not everyone who auditions makes it. Watching all the effort that so many women put into the process only to get cut was emotional for some viewers.

“America’s Sweethearts makes me sad?!? I’m only on the 2nd episode and I’ve cried like 4 times lol,” one X user wrote.

Viewers also get to see the mental toll the audition process has on cheerleaders, since many of them have dreamed about joining the squad for years.

“Just binge watched the #AmericasSweethearts docuseries and all I feel is incredibly sad for them all,” one X user wrote.

One returning cheerleader, Victoria Kalina, opens up about her challenges with an eating disorder and discusses the pressure that members of the squad experience to look a certain way. Moments like this hit home for many viewers.

"So, basically DCC is perpetuating all the things women have fought years to change. Equal pay, diversity in both race & body type. Driving beautiful, talented women to depression, low self worth, & eating disorders..but go cowboys, right," one X user wrote.

Many viewers were shocked by the cheerleaders’ salary

A scene from "America's Sweethearts." (Netflix)

Training to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader takes a lot of time and effort, so you might assume that members of the squad are paid like full-time employees.

However, a few of the cheerleaders discuss how they actually have full-time jobs since they earn low wages for their cheering duties.

“America’s Sweethearts just made me sad for these girls. And the Jones (owner of the Dallas Cowboys) family paying them so little because it’s ‘about the privilege’ of being on the team is so tone deaf,” one X user wrote.

Some social media users suggested that the cheerleaders should consider starting a union so they can seek better pay and benefits.

“The dallas cowboys’ cheerleaders need to unionize and fast. america’s sweethearts are EXPLOITED,” one commented.

Some X users pointed out the intense time commitment involved with being a member of the squad and the physical toll it takes on the women’s bodies.

“They need a union and a lawyer. These women physically damaged in their early 20s and barely paid under cover of a glossy dream,” one wrote.

Many viewers hope there’s another season of the show

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform on the field. (Netflix)

Despite the criticism the show has received, many viewers said they thoroughly enjoyed it and hope Netflix brings it back for another season.

"I hope Netflix does another season of America’s Sweethearts. (I don't care) about football but these women have stolen my heart," one wrote.

Some viewers said they weren't expecting to like the show as much as they did.

"America’s sweethearts on netflix! i remember just putting it on for background and i ended up being hooked!" one wrote.

Many viewers weren't aware that the cheerleaders worked so hard to audition for and maintain their spot on the squad.

"Not me crying watching this America’s Sweethearts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader documentary on Netflix these girls are so sweet and work so hard," one wrote.

Some viewers were even inspired after watching the cheerleaders' killer dance moves.

"Watching America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders while I workout, it’s so freaking motivating and keeping me going through a HIIT session ( I hate HIIT)," one wrote.

Overall, fans of the show said they enjoyed the "light and fun" vibe. "It brought me joy," one wrote.

