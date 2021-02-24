Why Billie Eilish Says Her New Documentary Is Hard for Her to Watch

For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster.

During the Feb. 23 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the "There I Am" singer discussed her doc "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" and how authentic she was during filming--so much so that she struggled to watch it.

"I think it's important for people to know that it's not all that was going on," the Grammy Award winner explained. "There's a ton that isn't in there, but it's pretty much me. And it's kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then."

She added, "You know, it's rough. It's hard for me to watch."

Stephen Colbert asked the 18-year-old star if she watched it alone or with others, to which Billie revealed that she viewed it with three of her best friends who are also on her team. "I wouldn't let anyone watch it until I'd seen it," she told Colbert, "because I didn't know what to expect."

Since Billie doesn't change how she acts when cameras are turned on, she was "very worried" about the film's final outcome.

"The first cut was three hours long. Took us about five hours to get through the whole thing because we kept stopping it," she recalled, noting that she was shocked by what they viewed each time. "There was one point when I stopped it, screamed, got up, ran around the house, came back, pulled my pants down, ran around the house again--oh my god! It was a lot. It was a lot! It was a lot, but it's beautiful."

Stephen also asked how it felt to have cameras in her home, which she described as "invasive." Still, she considered the process to be a lot of fun.

"The way I put it the other day was like," she said, "as human beings, we tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive and a lot at some point--and sometimes I just was like, 'You gotta go'--it was fun to have people that are literally there just to watch you live your life because there's nothing like that."

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is set to release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on Feb. 26.