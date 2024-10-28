Originally appeared on E! Online

Erik Menendez’s wife Tammi Menendez has mixed emotions.

Following Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s announcement that he would recommend Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez be resentenced for their crimes — which have gained renewed interest after being dramatized on Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology series — Erik’s spouse spoke out on social media.

“Yesterday was a difficult and emotional day,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Oct. 25. “I am Grateful to DA Gascon for his courage to seek re-sentencing for Erik.”

However, Tammi hoped the recommendation would be more forceful, adding, “I am naturally disappointed he did not go further and act on his own belief that Erik and Lyle have served enough time in prison.”

The L.A. District Attorney held a press conference Oct. 24 declaring he would formally recommend the brothers —who were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for murdering their parents, José Menendez and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in 1989 — be given a new sentence to add the possibility for parole. His decision was based on new evidence that could support Erik and Lyle’s allegation that they were sexually abused by their father.

Despite Tammi’s conflicting feelings, others have expressed excitement at the recommendation. Kim Kardashian, who advocated for the brothers’ release in an NBC News op-ed after visiting them in prison Sept. 21, commended Gascón for his announcement.

“The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong."

Cooper Koch, who played Erik in Monsters and accompanied Kim on her visit, also celebrated the recommendation.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we've seen today,” the actor, who is not on social media, shared Oct. 24 via his twin brother Payton Koch’s Instagram Stories. “Gascón's recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars.”

However, Koch warned the Menendezes’ legal fight is far from over.

“There are still critical steps ahead,” he continued. “The judge must endorse the resentencing, and, if that happens, the parole board must recognize the time they have served as fitting for the crime.”

“Our voices, our unwavering support, remain crucial,” Koch concluded, “not just for the brothers to ensure their release, but also for every victim of sexual abuse fighting to be heard. I hope to see Erik and Lyle soon. Free from all of this.”

