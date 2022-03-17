Why Kim Kardashian Is Taking the ‘High Road' Amid Kanye West Drama

Despite the publicity surrounding her ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is keeping her head high.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the SKIMS mogul shared that when it comes to the Donda rapper, she is taking the "high road" and putting their children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 -- first.

"He's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," she told DeGeneres. "I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to -- as hard as it can be sometimes -- I do try to ignore it and do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

Kardashian added, "Sometimes, these are lessons. This was put into my life for a reason and these challenges and I just think, I try to really sit still sometimes and say, 'OK, what is this lesson, what am I meant to learn from it?'"

Most recently, West accused Kardashian of preventing him from spending time with his kids and slammed her for allowing North to continuously use TikTok against his wishes. However, Kardashian clapped back at his March 14 post, writing, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." On a happier note, the reality tv star says she is moving on and has found what she called her "happiness" with new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

After making their romance Instagram official on March 11, Kardashian talked to DeGeneres about why she decided it was time to take her newfound love to social media. "I guess it's not official until you post," she joked. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"