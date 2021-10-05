Dear future husband, what do you think about this bathroom setup?

As Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara continue to get used to their new status as parents, the couple is trying to make life as easy as possible. Part of that involves updating the bathroom they share.

While appearing on Spotify's "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast, Meghan revealed the request she had for construction workers finalizing her new home.

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time," she told host Nicole Byer on Oct. 1. "So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Meghan added, "We got two toilets sitting next to each other and we've only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot."

While construction workers first thought Meghan was joking, mom and dad have no complaints as they continue raising 7-month-old son Riley Sabara.

If you ask Meghan, the pair is stronger than ever as they tackle parenthood together.

"The best part about my relationship is that Daryl--he cares so much about me, my well-being, my emotional state, my physical, everything," she shared. "And he just wants to do anything he can to make me better and make my life easier."

Perhaps the saying is true: Happy wife, happy life.

Even as Meghan continues working on a variety of projects, such as hosting "Top Chef Family Style" and judging E!'s "Clash of the Cover Bands," the singer hopes to expand her family sooner rather than later.

In fact, she would love to give Riley a younger sister. "I hope I have a baby girl next," the Grammy winner shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm working on my health and my fitness. I just want to focus on my body again and then get super pregnant. I'm hoping for twins next time. I just want to get like two in one done. I want a baby girl. I'd love a baby boy but I want Riley to have a sister."