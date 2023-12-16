Why Sharon Osbourne says recent facelift was ‘worst thing' she's done

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sharon Osbourne wasn't born this way.

"The Talk" host admitted that she regrets a recent plastic surgery procedure, saying she looked "like a Cyclops" after getting her third facelift in October 2021.

"That was the worst thing that I ever did," she told The Times in an interview published Dec. 15, per People. "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

Osbourne—who also got facelifts in 1987 and 2002—said she went under the knife again because of "vanity" and "ego."

"'Oh, you look great for your age,'" she recalled being told. "I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me."

But even with the undesired outcome, the 71-year-old told E! News in September that everybody "needs a tune up" every few years.

Osbourne—who has been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982—confessed, "There's not one part of my body I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever."

Stars Who Have Sounded Off on Ozempic

"I've been messed up many times," she continued. "This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before. I kind of looked liked Quasimodo."

Sharon Osbourne is getting real about her experience with using Ozempic for weight loss. The 71-year-old revealed to the Daily Mail she is now under 100 lbs after using the medication and admits she can't gain any weight back. "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on," she said.

While the facelift is perhaps the operation she most regrets, the mom of three previously revealed that the most painful procedure was her vagina tightening, telling Graham Norton in 2013, "It was just excruciating."

More recently, Osbourne turned to the type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight, but said she has since become "too gaunt" and has unintentionally dropped under 100 pounds.

"I can't put any weight on," she told the Daily Mail in November. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be."

While the manufacturer told E! News in a statement that the injectable is "not approved for chronic weight management," more celebrities have also admitted to using the medication to try to lose weight.