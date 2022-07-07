Wolfgang Van Halen Is Engaged — and Mom Valerie Bertinelli Is ‘So Happy'

Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop — and no one is more thrilled than his mom, Valerie Bertinelli.

The Grammy-nominated musician, whose dad was late rocker Eddie Van Halen, posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of himself smiling next to Allsop to announce he'd popped the question. In the pic, Allsop shows off a stunning diamond engagement ring as she sweetly touches her new fiancé's face.

"She said yes!!" Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, gushed in the caption, adding three red heart emojis.

Bertinelli, 62, responded in the comments to share her joy over the couple's update. "How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!" she wrote, adding a trail of more heart emojis.

Van Halen replied to his mom, writing, "love you maaa."

The actor and Food Network star also proudly shared a pic of the couple’s announcement in her Instagram story.

Van Halen and Allsop, a software engineer, began dating more than six and a half years ago.

In April, the couple attended the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside Bertinelli. Van Halen was nominated in the best rock song category for his song "Distance," but didn't win.

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok! I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world ❤️” Van Halen wrote at the time on Instagram next to a photo of him posing with Allsop and Bertinelli.

The musician frequently celebrates his love for Allsop in grateful Instagram posts.

In March, he paid tribute to Allsop on her birthday, writing, "You make my life better in every way just by existing. I love you more than anything."

In December 2020, a little more than two months after the death of his beloved father, Van Halen marked his five-year anniversary with Allsop by thanking her for supporting him through good times and bad.

"5 years with this beautiful lady today," Van Halen wrote on Instagram.

"I’m so thankful that she’s in my life. She’s the reason I’m remotely functional at all right now. She’s helped me through so much. I don’t know what I’d do without her."

