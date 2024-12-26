Woman claims she was ‘lured' to Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' party through radio contest

In a new lawsuit, a woman has accused embattled rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2006 at a New York party, where she says she was “lured” through a radio station contest.

Latroya Grayson said in the lawsuit she and her half-sibling were flown to New York City from Oklahoma on Oct. 16, 2006, after her relative won a trip for two to attend one of Combs’ parties.

At the party, the woman, who was 23 at the time, said she felt sick and became unconscious after she was served two premade drinks by waitresses, according to the complaint filed Dec. 20 in the Southern District of New York.

She said she woke up in a hospital with a ripped shirt, missing underwear and shoes, and no recollection of how she got there, the complaint said.

She said her vagina hurt for about a week, which she believed was from rough intercourse that she did not remember, the suit says. She said she did not seek medical treatment or report the incident to law enforcement out of fear, according to the complaint.

Grayson said in the suit that she later received a call from an unknown woman with a New York number, allegedly threatening her to keep quiet. The caller allegedly said any attempts to pursue anything about the alleged assault “would be futile” because Combs “was a celebrity,” the complaint said.

Grayson is suing Combs, as well as others who she claims were involved in the event.

Other defendants include Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, which Combs founded; Atlantic Records, which she said facilitated the event; Mike Savas, a promoter for Atlantic at the time; Delta Airlines, which flew her to New York; KKJamz 105.3, the radio station that she said held the contest; and the Roger Smith Hotel, where she stayed.

Ten “John and Jane Does” are also listed as defendants, but the lawsuit says Grayson does not yet know who they are.

The lawsuit — which contains photos appearing to show Grayson with other guests at the party — does not mention any interaction with Combs.

In a statement, Combs’ attorneys said Grayson’s “allegations against him are pure fiction.”

“Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs,” the statement said.

Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in New York and is facing federal criminal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and other offenses. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for May 5.

His lawyers added in their statement that Combs “has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking.”

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab,” they said. “He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”

A Delta spokesperson said the airline is “not aware of and did not participate in the unlawful actions alleged in this lawsuit.”

Atlantic Records, KKJAMZ 105.3, and Savas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The Roger Smith Hotel was reportedly acquired by a timeshare company in 2022.

In her lawsuit, Grayson said she “felt betrayed” by Atlantic and the radio station because they allegedly “failed to protect her despite creating, promoting and financing a contest that lead [SIC] to her injuries and lured her to an unsafe place without warning.”

The suit accuses all the defendants of allegedly using deception, coercion, force and the threat of violence to “enrich themselves.”

“Although all Defendants may not have directly threatened, coerced, forced or violently threatened Plaintiff, they financially benefitted [SIC] from the scheme,” the complaint said.

The suit was filed under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. Under this law, victims have a two-year window ending in March 2025 to file older claims.

Diddy is facing multiple civil lawsuits of a similar nature. Lawyers for Combs have denied the allegations and misconduct.

