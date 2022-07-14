The five-letter word is PARTY! Wordle, the daily digital word game so many people can't get enough of, will be brought to life soon as a board game.

In a collab between Hasbro, Inc. and New York Times Games, Wordle: The Party Game is coming to a store near you. It'll still be the same classic Wordle gameplay, but in a new way that you can play at game night with friends and family.

“Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it’s undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary,” said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming.

In the board game version, players must compete in real life to solve the Wordle. In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host, writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins!

"Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special," Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times, said in a statement.

Wordle was first released to the public in October by Josh Wardle and it quickly exploded in popularity for daily word solvers. The New York Times acquired the game in early 2022 and is played by millions of people around the world.

Wordle: The Party Game will be available in October and for pre-order now here.