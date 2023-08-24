Danny Trejo hit a significant milestone in his sobriety journey.

The "From Dusk till Dawn" actor has been sober for more than five decades, the 79-year-old shared on Instagram Aug. 23.

"I'm 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God!" he captioned a smiling photo of himself. "I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!"

The Trejo's Tacos owner has given extensive insight into his sobriety journey over the years, recounting how he used alcohol and drugs from a young age. Trejo attended his first 12-step meeting, a substance abuse recovery program, at just 15 years old, he told Variety in 2019.

"They tell you if you leave [Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous], you will die, go insane or go to jail," Trejo says. "And I proved that right. Every time I left, I went to jail."

However, his life took a turn when a former inmate visited San Quentin State Prison, the correction facility where Trejo served time in the '60s.

"That guy saved my life," Trejo recalled. "He said, 'Why don't you join us? Before you do anything, just join us. Give it a try. What do you have to lose?' It was kind of like an awakening. So when I got out of the joint, I went back to meetings."

Nearly 20 years after getting clean, he kicked off his Hollywood career, eventually starring in Machete, Desperado, Heat and more.

Reflecting on his sobriety anniversary date, Trejo told Variety in 2021, "Everything from Aug. 23, 1968 to now is just like a dream."

"I've got nothing to complain about," he added. "I've got nothing to fix."

