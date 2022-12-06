You Won't Believe What the 2002 People's Choice Awards Looked Like

Trends come and go, but these red carpet looks will always be iconic.
Stars like
Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo, Shania Twain and more will be celebrated at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. And in celebration of the Dec. 6 ceremony, we're traveling back 20 years to revisit the best and boldest looks from the 2002 PCAs red carpet.
With Y2K fashion currently making a comeback, some of the night's best-dressed celebs look straight off a 2022 runway, from Favorite Motion Picture Actress winner
Julia Roberts' all-black pantsuit to Reba McEntire's bold blue gown to Alison Sweeney's lace slip dress.
And you can never go wrong with a classic suit and tie. Favorite Motion Picture Actor winner
Tom Hanks, Favorite Male Television Performer winner Ray Romano, and ' Friends'' stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all rocked dress pants and blazers at the January ceremony.
Before fans tune in to this year's ceremony to see who takes home the
awards for The Movie of 2022, The Album of 2022 and more, check out what stars like ‘N SYNC, Marisa Tomei, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Garner and Mike Myers were rocking at the 2002 PCAs.
Scroll below to see all the fashionable flashback fits.
Hosted by
Kenan Thompson, the 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.
Julia Roberts
Photo by Terry McGinnis/WireImage
Julia Roberts during 28th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Terry McGinnis/WireImage)
JC Chasez, Lance Bass & Chris Kirkpatrick
Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
JC Chasez, Lance Bass & Chris Kirpatrick of 'N Sync in the Press Room at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards
Reba McEntire
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Reba McEntire in the press room at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards
Donald Faison
Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Donald Faison during 28th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.
Ellen DeGeneres
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Tom Hanks
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
Tom Hanks during 28th Annual People's Choice Awards - Deadline Photo Room at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.
Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry & David Schwimmer
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer & Matt Leblanc during 28th Annual People's Choice Awards - Deadline Photo Room at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.
Kathryn Hahn
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
Kathryn Hahn of Crossing Jordan arrives at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Mike Myers
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
399506 97: Actor Mike Myers poses during the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 13, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. "Shrek" won Favorite Motion Picture.
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland during 28th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen arrive at the 28th People's Choice Awards. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Smashmouth
(L-R) Mark Cervantes, Greg Camp, Paul De Lisle, Hippy, Steve Harwell and Michael Urbano of Smash Mouth arrive at the 28th Annual People's Choice Awards. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
