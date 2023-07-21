Britney Spears and Will.i.am are ready to bring the action.

The Black Eyed Peas member teamed up with the "Toxic" singer once more on a new single, "Mind Your Business," out July 21, which calls out the invasive paparazzi.

The pair sing about being watched by photographers with "eyes up in the sky" and being followed "uptown, downtown, everywhere, turn around, Hollywood, London." At one point, Spears chants, "Where she at? Where she at? Where she at?"

Before its release, Will.i.am explained the important message behind the track, noting in an interview with CBS News, "There's a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy."

Of course, Spears has long spoken out against paparazzi, criticizing them for embarrassing her on vacation, sneaking shots of her outside a public bathroom and more.

In his interview, Will.i.am acknowledged the struggles Spears has faced—most recently during her conservatorship battle—but noted that her music and dance videos on social media help spread positivity.

"I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion," he said. "And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through."

The "Pump It Harder" artist previously teased their new song with a snippet of his 2013 collaboration with Spears, "Scream & Shout," followed by new lyrics of Spears singing, "Mind your business, b----."

In addition to "Scream & Shout," Spears and Will.i.am collaborated on her 2011 track "Big Fat Bass." He also served as an executive producer on her 2013 album Britney Jean.

Spears' new release with Will.i.am marks her return to music since her collaboration with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer" last year. Prior to that, the 41-year-old had not released new songs since her 2016 album Glory.

Outside of music, Spears is preparing to tell her story in upcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me," which is scheduled for release on Oct. 24.

"OK guys, so I just got finished with my book," Spears said in a video posted to Instagram July 11. "It's coming out very soon. I worked my a-- off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done. So you guys better like it. And if you don't, that's cool too."