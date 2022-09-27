YouTube Group ‘The Try Guys' Parts With Co-Creator After Affair

The YouTube group The Try Guys said Tuesday that co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer will no longer work with the group, an announcement that came shortly before Fulmer said he had engaged in a relationship with an employee.

In a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter, The Try Guys said the decision had been made to part with Fulmer after an internal review.

“We do not see a path forward together,” the statement on The Try Guys' official Instagram account, which has 1.5 million followers, said. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Fulmer said in a statement posted to his verified Twitter account that he “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.”

The Try Guys are a group of four men — Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld — who rose to popularity on YouTube for their vlog-style review videos where they would try things like sampling entire menus at popular food chains or a machine that simulates the pain of giving birth.

