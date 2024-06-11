YouTube star Ben Potter, who ran the channel ‘Comicstorian,' dies in ‘unfortunate accident,' wife says

YouTube star Ben Potter, who had over 3 million subscribers on his channel “Comicstorian,” where he shared opinions on the latest comic-inspired movies, has died following a tragic accident, his wife announced.

Potter, 40, passed away Saturday in an “unfortunate accident,” his wife, Nathalie Potter, shared on the channel’s X account, without disclosing the nature of the accident.

Potter started the “Comicstorian” channel back in 2014, posting audio dramas to comic books. Potter’s latest video was posted Friday, one day before his passing, and raked up nearly 200,000 views.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine,” Nathalie Potter wrote on X.

“He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it,” she continued, adding, “He was my world.”

Nathalie Potter asked for privacy as the family grieves their loss together.

“Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that,” she explained.

Nathalie said her husband's YouTube channel was “one of his greatest accomplishments.”

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube,” she said.

Nathalie said she and Potter’s team want to keep the channel going in his honor “by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

“We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now,” she concluded.

The post was met with a slew of condolences and tributes for Potter.

“So sorry for your loss..I got to speak to Benny many times thru gaming and his love of comics. Such a bright spirit,” one X user wrote.

“This hurts a lot, Comicstorian was my gateway into comics and hearing Benny past away tragically makes me so sad. I started watching his content in 2016 and have still been watching to this day. Hope you and friends nothing but the best of recoveries,” another fan wrote.

“Incredibly heart breaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace,” another added.

