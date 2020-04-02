YouTube

YouTube Thrives as a Window for Those Isolated by Coronavirus

But creators wonder whether ad revenue will follow a surge of views to their video channels.

Tyler Hoover's attempts at reviving neglected chariots on the cheap are riveting for his nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers. So when self-isolation started for much of the country in mid-March, his "Hoovies Garage" channel, like those of many video creators, saw an increase in viewership, according to NBC News.

"We are doing better with the captive audience," Hoover, 32, said by email from his home in Wichita, Kansas. Online creators agree: Lockdowns have created a boom time for online content.

YouTube says its data show more than 500 percent increases in views on March 15, compared to the daily average for rest of the year, for personal activity videos with the terms "at home" or #withme.

Entertainment News

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

Biden Talks Campaigning From Home, Virus Pandemic and Lady Gaga on ‘Tonight’

4 hours ago

DiCaprio, Others Launch $12M Coronavirus Relief Food Fund

Videos on meditation (55 percent), cooking (100 percent) and working out (200 percent) also increased in mid-March compared to the same time last year, the platform said.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

YouTubecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us