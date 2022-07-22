Zac Efron Returns to East High From ‘High School Musical'

T as in Troy? No, T as in Time to go back to East High!

Zac Efron recently took a trip back to where it all started: East High School. In a photo shared to Instagram, the actor stopped by the well-known location, which served as the backdrop to the "High School Musical" franchise. In case you haven't watched the movies, Zac starred as Troy Bolton when he was just 18 years old.

In the snap, posted on July 22, the actor is seen posing in front of the school, as he held a fist in the air. And as if the trip down memory lane wasn't enough nostalgia for us all, Zac referenced "The Breakfast Club" in his caption, which read, "Don't you... Forget about me."

We'd never forget Troy a.k.a the legendary basketball meets singer prodigy, but, in case you need a refresher, Zac's character is the captain of the basketball team in the 2006 Disney Channel original movie "High School Musical." The series follows Troy's journey as he falls for the new girl in school Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens). He reprised his role in "High School Musical 2" and then again in the final installment released in 2008, "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."

And Zac isn't the only Wildcat who returned to East High recently.

Last month, Vanessa paid homage to her time on the show by visiting the school in Salt Lake City, Utah, which she documented for fans on Instagram in a video.

She captioned the June 26 clip with a quote from her character in the movie, "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?" Her song with Zac "Breaking Free," which played in the first film, served as the audio to Vanessa's clip.

So what does East High's most popular student's return to school mean for fans? Today, East High School is the setting for Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

And we can only hope this means the two will be making a cameo in the upcoming season--it could be the start of something new!