Zac Efron & more stars react to SAG-AFTRA strike ending after 118 days

The SAG-AFTRA strike is coming to an end.

After 118 days of striking, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has reached a tentative deal with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a new contract.

"We did it!!!!" SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher wrote on Instagram Nov. 8. "The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere! Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal!"

The strike will end at 12:01 am Thursday, Nov. 9, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the deal going to the performers union's national board for approval on Friday, Nov. 10.

News of the agreement comes two days after SAG-AFTRA announced that they were presented with "AMPTP's 'Last, Best & Final' offer."

"Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly," a Nov. 6 statement from the organization's negotiating committee read. "There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold."

On Nov. 7, the guild said they spent 10 hours deliberating and vowed to continue on the following day, adding to its members in a news bulletin, "We appreciate your patience and support while we finish our work."

The long-awaited agreement comes as a happy surprise to many actors—with Zac Efron learning the news at the Nov. 8 premiere of The Iron Claw, which was previously granted an exemption from the strike so the cast could promote the film.

"Let's go!" he told reporters in a video published by Rotten Tomatoes, while his costar Harris Dickinson joked, "Let's f--king get outta here and get back to work."

Meanwhile, their castmate Jeremy Allen White said he was "so happy."

He added to Entertainment Tonight, "That's amazing."

Here are what other stars are saying about the strike:

Octavia Spencer: "Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days."

Mandy Moore: "Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walked (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc...)"

Kate Walsh: "The longest actors strike in Hollywood history is finally over!! I couldn't be more proud of our @SAGAFTRA negotiating committee, who persisted to get us all the RIGHT deal. I am in teary awe of my fellow actors and sister unions who fought with all they had, and for all the amazing people that make the magic happen in front of and behind the camera."

Jack Quaid: "YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!"

Daniel Dae Kim: "Woo hooo!!!! Let's hope the deal is fair and we can get back to work!"

Nia Vardalos: "It's over!!! The strike is resolved!! Looking forward to the entire industry getting back to work."

Molly Ringwald: "Tentatively celebrating end of strike!"

Frances Fisher: "Day 118. #SagAftraStrike OVER at 12:00 Midnight tonight."

Yvette Nicole Brown: "Praise, God! Won't He do it!"

