Zendaya channels Cher by wearing a barely-there gold dress at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Zendaya just turned back time with her slinky gold dress at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Oct. 19, the actor showed up to the event donning a glittering gold dress that was reminiscent of a similar look Cher once rocked in 1972.

Zendaya’s flirty frock showed plenty of skin and featured a halter top neckline, a revealing crisscross design at the bust and a V-shaped bottom with an up-to-there slit. The star paired the sheer, sparkly design with gold pumps for an added dose of sass.

The 28-year-old wore her long hair in a straight, sleek style to finish off the look.

Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach posted a video of his client posing for photographers at the event along with the following caption: "We love you @cher @bobmackie ….."

Roach also offered details about Zendaya's outfit in a separate Instagram story, describing the frock as an item from the fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection, Foreign Intrigue.

Per the stylist, the gown was “hand-beaded" in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borealis stones.

Zendaya on the red carpet at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

At the event, Zendaya took the stage to speak about Cher before the music legend was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for painting the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth and to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you," she said.

Zendaya continued by sharing a quote from the musician.

"Cher once said you should never be inhibited by what people expect you to do. And those are words I hope we can all learn to live by," she said.

When Cher took to the podium to speak about her career, she shared a message of hope.

"My life has been just a roller coaster and the one thing that I have never done is I never give up. I never give up. And I’m talking to the women. I’m talking to the women, ok? You guys are on your own. You know? We’ve been down and out and we keep striving and we keep going and we keep building and we are somebody," she said.

Cher and Zendaya speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In addition to Cher, several other musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: