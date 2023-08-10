Zendaya visits mural honoring ‘Euphoria' costar Angus Cloud after his death

While Angus Cloud is gone, his "Euphoria" family and fans are making sure his legacy lives on.

In fact, Zendaya recently visited the mural that had been painted days after the late actor's death in his hometown of Oakland, Calif. In addition to posting a photo of herself in front of the tribute to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 9, the actress shared a photo of a sign that read, "No Love Fades."

The visit comes a little more than a week after Cloud's family announced his death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they said in a statement to E! News on July 31. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud's loved ones shared that his death came after he'd buried his father the week before and that he "intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

And while his mother Lisa Cloud noted that the 25-year-old — who played drug dealer Fezco on "Euphoria" — "was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma," she said that "his last day was a joyful one."

"He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she wrote in part of an Aug. 4 Facebook post. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

Lisa then recalled her final moments with him.

"When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she added. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

An official cause of Cloud's death has yet to be revealed.

After Cloud's death, Zendaya and other "Euphoria" cast members paid tribute to the "infinite beauty" of their late costar.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," the Emmy winner, who plays Rue on the HBO series, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 1. "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."