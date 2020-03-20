Fitness Superstar Denise Austin still ‘Eating Clean’ during the COVID-19 Outbreak

Here is Denise Austin's List To Boost Your Metabolism During COVID-19 Outbreak:

Water. Want to boost your metabolism? Then drink more water! Without enough of this vital energy source, your metabolism can slow down. Not only does water help to keep you energized, it helps promote weight loss, helps you feel full so you eat less, plumps up your skin and helps keep you regular. I looooove drinking a water all day long – but not everyone does, so check out these how to drink more water tips if plain water isn’t your thing! Coffee and tea. The caffeine in these beverages can help to get your metabolism running, and unlike soda, plain coffee and tea are low in calories and sugar, so they won’t wreak havoc on your diet. If your body doesn’t do well with caffeine, you could try a cup of green tea – it has less caffeine and may be easier on your system. Calcium. This mineral does more than help promote healthy bones, it also plays a role in your metabolism function. Luckily there are so many good sources fo calcium, from dairy products to tofu and soy, as well as leafy greens like kale. And don’t forget to look for fortified foods – OJ, cereals and milk alternatives can be found to be calcium fortified – opt for those to get more calcium in your diet if you need to. Carbs. Low-carb diets seem to be an endlessly trendy thing, but if you deprive your body of healthy carbohydrates, you can cause your metabolism to stall. Make sure you get enough healthy carbs in your diet through whole grains, vegetables and fruit. These not only will keep your metabolism humming, but help you to stay regular and fill you up! Healthy Fats. When you eat a lot of unhealthy fats (think donuts, pastries and fries) , you can actually change how your body breaks down nutrients in foods. Too much unhealthy fat intake can even lead to insulin resistance – which is linked to obesity and diabetes. Instead of reaching for unhealthy fats, opt for healthier versions like olive oil, and use in moderation.

In addition to these 5 foods to boost metabolism make sure you are sticking to a healthy, sustainable diet and eat at regular intervals. A diet that is mostly healthy, easy to follow and prepare, and fits your lifestyle is a better option to keep your metabolism humming than a trendy, super restrictive diet. In the long run, your healthy eating will become second nature, and fit right into your lifestyle without a lot of sacrifice – and while providing with the nutrients and delicious taste of whole foods that your body craves! (Courtesy: Denise Austin)