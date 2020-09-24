Focus Features to Rerelease Ruth Bader Ginsburg Films ‘On the Basis of Sex' and ‘RBG'

In tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures are teaming up to rerelease “On the Basis of Sex” and the documentary “RBG” in theaters this Friday. The films will be available in approximately 1,000 theaters nationwide.

Both films were originally released in 2018. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary “RBG” chronicles the inspiring and personal story of Ginsburg's rise to the nation’s highest court while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

“On the Basis of Sex” tells the story of Ginsburg’s early life in law school, her marriage, and her groundbreaking Mortiz vs IRS discrimination case that changed the course of history. Ginsburg was played by Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones who told us in 2018 that Ginsburg was very involved in the filmmaking process.

“Justice Ginsburg spent her life upholding fairness, the law, and the rights of all Americans. These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them. We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world," Focus and Magnolia said in a joint statement.

The two movies will play in theaters beginning Friday alongside availability on on-demand platforms. The studios are asking participants who see the film to share #ThankYouRuth on social media.