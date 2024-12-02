Shipping companies usually make their holiday deliveries right on time like Santa Claus.

But not if the gift-giver doesn't send the package early enough. And nothing disappoints a kid more on a holiday than a present that's still in transit.

So, as the United States Postal Service says, "The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!"

If you can't get to a post office or shipping location today, here are a list of domestic holiday send-by dates to ensure holiday cards and gifts are received before Christmas (Dec. 25), Hanukkah (Dec. 25–Jan. 2), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1).

Ship prior to these deadlines to avoid stressing over tracking updates on the eve of a holiday.

US Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 18

First-Class Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail — Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail — Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail — Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 4

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 16*

*International and military deadlines are earlier; see the USPS website, for a complete list.

FedEx holiday shipping schedule

Ground & Home delivery: Between Dec. 17 for 5-day shipping and Dec. 23 for 1-day shipping

Ground Economy — Dec. 13

Express Saver — Dec. 19

2Day & 2Day-AM — Dec. 20

First Overnight, Priority Overnight, Standard Overnight, Extra Hours — Dec. 23

Same-day services: Dec 24

Check the FedEx website for more options, including freight services and international dates.

UPS holiday schedule

3-Day Select — Dec. 19

2nd day air services — Dec. 20

Next-day air services — Dec. 23

For ground shipping, UPS recommends checking the website for a quote.

Check the UPS website for the full chart of options, including international shipping.