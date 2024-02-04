Beyond chocolate: 26 heart-shaped foods to buy for your Valentine

Love is not only in the air this Valentine’s Day, it’s also on the plate.

However you plan on spending the unofficial end of cuffing season — a romantic evening with a sweetie, an extra love-filled day with your kids, a Galentines or Brolentines event with friends or a cozy solo night in — there are tons of heart-shaped foods in stores right now that you can use to show your love in a very literal (but also adorable) way.

And no, it’s not just chocolate and candy — it’s pasta, cereal, chicken nuggets, pretzels and ... meat. Yes, heart-shaped meat. For your convenience, we’ve rounded ’em all up here:

Brach’s Tiny Conversation Hearts. (Brach's)

There are also all the candies that get heart-shaped makeovers during this time, including Sour Patch Kids Hearts, Swedish Fish Hearts, Reese’s Pink Peanut Butter Hearts, Russell Stover Marshmallow Hearts, Spongebob Squarepants Heart-Shaped Krabby Patties and more.

Kinder & Love Gift Box. (Kinder)

Krispy Kreme’s Dough-Notes. (Courtesy Krispy Kreme)

Here are all the heart-shaped doughnuts you can choose from:

You Color My World: This doughnut features a cake batter creme filling, red icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles.

This doughnut features a cake batter creme filling, red icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles. I Love You A Choco-Lot: This doughnut features a chocolate creme filling, chocolate icing and a piped rose.

This doughnut features a chocolate creme filling, chocolate icing and a piped rose. You’re Berry Sweet: This doughnut features white creme filling, strawberry icing and sprinkles.

This doughnut features white creme filling, strawberry icing and sprinkles. Without You I’d Crumble: This doughnut features cookie dough creme filling, chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumbles.

A limited-time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the You Color My World, the I Love You A Choco-Lot and the Chocolate Iced with Valentine’s Sprinkles doughnuts will be delivered fresh to select grocery stores daily, including at participating Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers and other stores. Hopeful hearts can visit the Krispy Kreme website to find a stockist near them.

Dairy Queen’s Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake. (Courtesy Dairy Queen)

This heart-shaped dessert features DQ’s Red Velvet Blizzard Treat — made with DQ vanilla soft serve, red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing — layered with more red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing and vanilla soft serve. Each Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake serves two to four people.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is also available on its own as part of DQ’s Valentine’s Day offerings, in a non-heart-shaped Blizzard cup.

Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays

Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays. (Courtesy Chick-Fil-A)

Customers can order four different items to fill the chain’s Heart-Shaped Trays: a 30-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis, a 6-count of Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves.

Folks can use the Chick-fil-A app to find a store nearby offering Heart-Shaped Trays, as well as Valentine’s Day-themed gift cards from the chain.

Rold Gold Heartzels. (Rold Gold)

Barilla Love. (Barilla)

To celebrate its return, Barilla is also introducing The Pasta Promise, which offers customers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the “Ring-a-toni”: a set of two, Barilla Love-inspired diamond- and ruby-encrusted rings created by jewelry designer Alison Lou. Those interested in entering can visit Barilla’s website.

Pastabilities Eat Your Heart Out Pasta. (Pastabilities)

Heart-shaped Cheerios. (Cheerios)

Tyson's Nuggets of Love.Tyson (Tyson)

“These nuggets have gained popularity as a heartfelt way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with sweethearts, friends, and family by offering the same great taste fans know and love with a festive heart shape,” a Tyson spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Tyson’s Nuggets of Love are now available for a limited time in 27-ounce packages in the freezer aisles of Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Publix and Albertsons, nationwide.

The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint’s Sweetheart Ribeye kit. (Gold Belly)

The priciest item on the list, at $259.95, the Shed BBQ & Blues Joint’s Sweetheart Ribeye kit serves two and features a three-pound, heart-shaped ribeye, two steakhouse potatoes, rosemary butter, a fresh herb mop and special steak seasoning.

Meathearts. (Manly Man)

Manly Man Co. has once again released Meathearts, a Valentine’s Day-themed box of jerky. For $26.50, customers can buy a 2-ounce package containing heart-shaped jerky pieces laser-etched with amorous sayings like “Beef Mine” and “XOXO.”

The company also has released a spicy version of Meathearts that ups the ante in both Scoville units and language.

Valentine Ding Dongs. (Hostess)

Jet-Puffed heart-shaped strawberry marshmallows. (Jet Puffed)

Linda’s Gourmet Latkes. (Linda's Gourmet Latkes)

Options include large and bite-sized options in the original flavor as well as sweet potato. You can typically score these heart-shaped treats on Goldbelly and other online retailers.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks has the perfect way to show your love in your kid’s lunchbox. Juicefuls HeartThrobs are fruit snacks made with real juice and natural flavors. The gluten-free HeartThrobs are perfect for classroom exchanges and gifting, and are available at Target, Walmart, Five-Below and more.

