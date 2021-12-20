Santa Comes to NJ Town on Firetruck, Saves Family From Fire

What to Know A Salem County, New Jersey, family was safe and sound after their home caught fire Saturday.

It turns out that Santa and a group of volunteer firefighters spreading holiday cheer on a parade of the Pilesgrove community spotted the blaze before the family even realized their home was on fire, the Reliance Fire Company said.

The Christmas cheer continued Sunday with Santa back on the truck and riding around the community.

The Reliance Fire Company described Saturday's Christmas miracle of sorts in Pilesgrove, Salem County, on its Facebook page.

"This evening at 4:30 pm while being escorted through Pilesgrove, Santa Claus and his crew on Ladder 12-6 were traveling down Auburn Road when the crew witnessed smoke coming from the eaves of a 3 story single family residence," the post said. "12-6 immediately went into service evacuating the occupants who were unaware of the fire..."

With some help from Santa's helpers from other fire companies, the fire was quickly extinguished and the damage was contained to the walls and floors of the home, the fire company said.

Santa and his firefighting elves took a little rest after the rescue, but got back on the truck Sunday to continue spreading cheer in Woodstown and Pilesgrove.

NBC10 News anchor Rosemary Connors so eloquently summed up the entire event in a holiday poem:

"'Twas the week before Christmas and Santa was atop a firetruck spreading some cheer when all of a sudden he saw smoke and thought, 'oh dear!'

"He told the volunteers to make a turn and he helped put out the flames before this house burned.

"All is now safe and sound here in Salem County and this is further proof that Santa is always watching out for you and me.

"Thank you Santa and the Reliance Fire Company."