The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: In Photos

Macy's kicked off their 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York, featuring giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrities and the one-and-only Santa Claus. This year's headliners include Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of "Funny Girl" and Dionne Warwick.
13 photos
1/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Red Titan balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
2/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Dionne Warwick waves from a float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
3/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators reach out to balloon puppet Tiptoe during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
4/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Handlers pull the Smokey Bear balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
5/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The University of Missouri marching band makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
6/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators watch floats and balloons pass by on Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
7/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Spectators toss confetti as the parade makes its way down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
8/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
9/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
10/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Pillsbury Doughboy floats down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
11/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Cheerleaders make their way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
12/13
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
The Green Giant float and Baby Yoda balloon make their way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
13/13
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
Spectators line Sixth Avenue as they watch clowns, floats and balloons go by during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.