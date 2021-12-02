Times Square New Year's Eve Wishing Wall Is Now Open: How to Get Your Hopes Heard

Tired of 2021? Wishing for better things in 2022? Want to share them? You're in luck.

The New Year's Eve Wishing Wall officially opened in Times Square Thursday ahead of an end-of-year bash that will see far more crowds than last year in a matter of weeks. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is welcome to attend the festivities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The wishing wall in Times Square, though, is open to everyone. Wishes can be submitted in person or virtually right here and every last one will appear on actual confetti released at midnight in the Crossroads of the World on New Year's Eve.

Those taking the in-person route can find the Wishing Wall on one of Times Square's Broadway plazas between 42nd and 47th streets daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until December 29. It will be closed on Christmas Day and kept safe throughout its stand with hand sanitizer and mask requirements if needed.

Each wish collected before December 28 at the physical wall or online will be printed on a piece of confetti that will be among the 3,000 pounds of colored paper tossed down on revelers convening in-person to start the new year in one of the globe's most iconic New Year's Eve locations.

"The New Year is a time for people to come together and look ahead with hope for a better future," said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, which opened the wall Thursday along with co-New Year's Eve organizer Countdown Entertainment and sponsor Planet Fitness. "The revelers celebrating safely in Times Square and everyone watching on TV will start the New Year with positivity and joy as they watch the confetti fall, coated in people’s wishes and goals for a new year."

Learn more about this year's planned New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, including the mayor's vaccination requirement and other need-to-know items. And for even more in from the Times Square Alliance and partners, click here.

Mayor de Blasio announces new rules for participating in New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square. Andrew Siff reports.