WATCH LIVE: Where is Santa now? NORAD tracks him around the globe

It's finally here: the time to track Santa on his journey around the world!

Thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, more commonly known as NORAD, you can track Santa as he makes his way around the globe.

NORAD, the U.S. military agency responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America, has once again launched its Santa tracker as Mr. Claus sets off with his reindeer from his hometown on the Arctic Circle and makes his first stop in Finland.

The program, which grew from a Cold War-era telephone mishap, is now in its 69th year and has become an annual tradition.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency's Santa tracking service allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

Who are the people watching Santa for NORAD?

Each year, volunteers crowd into a conference room at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, taking shifts to answer the phones as eager children call to see if Santa and his sleigh have reached their rooftops.

At least 100,000 kids call in every Christmas Eve to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online in nine languages, from English to Japanese.

Volunteers man the desks in Colorado, where NORAD is tracking Santa's flight. (NORAD)

How can children call NORAD to check in on Santa's location?

They can dial the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

While some callers are able get through to a member of the military or other volunteer — maybe even the President, on some occasions — others will get a recorded update on Santa’s current location.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

