Homemade Hummus

INGREDIENTS
Baking Soda
Chickpeas
Water
Olive Oil
Lemon Juice
Cumin Seeds
Tahini
Kosher Salt
Fresh Garlic
STEP 1
CHICKPEA SOAK
- Rinse chickpeas
- Fill pot with water and baking soda, and soak chickpeas overnight
STEP 2
DRAINING AND COOKING CHICKPEAS
- Drain the soaked chickpeas
- Add to pot with fresh water with baking soda
- Boil on high for about 45 minutes. Check for doneness by smearing them in the palm of your hand. If they still have some grit to them, cook for an additional 5-10 minutes until cooked through. Chickpeas are done when they are completely falling apart and almost disintegrated.
STEP 3
TOAST AND GRIND CUMIN
- Spread whole cumin seeds on a sheet tray and toast in oven until golden brown and fragrant
- Grind in vitamix
STEP 4
ROASTED GARLIC Oil
- Put olive oil & garlic cloves in a shallow pan
- Roast for 25 min at 325 degrees
STEP 5
MAKING TAHINI SAUCE
- Add garlic oil, ground cumin, salt and tahini in a large bowl and whisk until white and fluffy
STEP 6
BLEND HUMMUS
- Put hot, cooked chickpeas + hot cooking liquid in high-speed blender
- Top with tahini sauce (from step 5)
- Blend thoroughly until smooth
STEP 7
ENJOY!
- Serve up the hummus! We like topping with olive oil, tahini, and za'atar, and dipping carrot sticks + our house-made pita bread.