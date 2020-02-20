food

Homemade Hummus

Looking for the perfect snack? Anna Rossi has got you covered with a great recipe from Clover Food Lab

NBCUniversal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS

Baking Soda
Chickpeas
Water
Olive Oil
Lemon Juice
Cumin Seeds
Tahini
Kosher Salt
Fresh Garlic

STEP 1

CHICKPEA SOAK

  • Rinse chickpeas
  • Fill pot with water and baking soda, and soak chickpeas overnight

STEP 2

DRAINING AND COOKING CHICKPEAS

  • Drain the soaked chickpeas 
  • Add to pot with fresh water with baking soda
  • Boil on high for about 45 minutes. Check for doneness by smearing them in the palm of your hand. If they still have some grit to them, cook for an additional 5-10 minutes until cooked through. Chickpeas are done when they are completely falling apart and almost disintegrated.

STEP 3

TOAST AND GRIND CUMIN

  • Spread whole cumin seeds on a sheet tray and toast in oven until golden brown and fragrant
  • Grind in vitamix

STEP 4

ROASTED GARLIC Oil

  • Put olive oil & garlic cloves in a shallow pan 
  • Roast for 25 min at 325 degrees

STEP 5

MAKING TAHINI SAUCE

  • Add garlic oil, ground cumin, salt and tahini in a large bowl and whisk until white and fluffy

STEP 6

BLEND HUMMUS

  • Put hot, cooked chickpeas + hot cooking liquid in high-speed blender
  • Top with tahini sauce (from step 5)
  • Blend thoroughly until smooth

STEP 7

ENJOY!

  • Serve up the hummus! We like topping with olive oil, tahini, and za'atar, and dipping carrot sticks + our house-made pita bread.

This article tagged under:

foodanna rossifoodieboston maChickpeas
