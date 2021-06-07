weddings

Navigating Wedding Cocktail Hour Conversations As We Emerge From the Pandemic

Wedding season is here! Once you get the invitation and after you decide what cocktail dress (or suit) to wear and what to buy the lucky couple, you'll eventually have to figure out what to talk about with other guests on the big day.

After all, it's been a while since we've been in social settings. For the past year, there's only been one big topic.

Colton Bradford got some tips from expert Jennifer Teplin on how to navigate cocktail hour this summer.

Should you ask about vaccines or steer clear? Should the pandemic come up at all?

Teplin gives some topics to avoid awkward moments as we get used to being social again. Watch above for more.

