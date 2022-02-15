Raclette and Other Après Ski Favorites

For Anna Rossi nothing says "I love you" more than melted cheese and smooth cocktails. In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, she shows us a delicious & fun menu perfect for après-ski or just a romantic night at home.

She kicks things off with Raclette - a dish popular in alpine countries like Switzerland where melted cheese is "scraped" or poured onto boiled potatoes and other pickled nibbles.

Then she embraces the cold and creates an après-ski type oasis in her own backyard with a roaring fire and plenty of cozy seating perfect for sipping on a Fresh Snow Mocha Granitas and her take on a Smoky Mezcal Margaritas.

It's all this week on The Chef's Pantry.

