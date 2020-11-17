Treats Fit for the Sugar Plum Fairy

The perfect crunch on the outside and softness on the inside!

Anna Rossi is kicking off Nutcracker Week on The Hub Today with a delicious Holiday Chewy Glitter Cookie Recipe.

These cookies are easy to make and delicious for the whole family.

Chewy Glitter Cookies

Makes 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS

2 1/4 cup all purpose flour, King Arthur's is great

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 oz cream cheese, room temperature

6 TBS butter, gently melted

1/3 cup pure olive oil or vegetable oil

1 egg, room temperature

1 TBS whole milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup glittery, sparkly sprinkles!

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 350*F In a large mixing bowl, gently whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, cream cheese, butter, oil, egg, milk and vanilla extract. A wooden spoon works well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix by hand until *just* combined. Use an ice-cream scoop or spoon to scoop dough balls about the size of a golf ball. Gently roll in your hands to form an even ball and then roll in a small dish of sprinkles, pressing lightly. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and use a flat surface (like the bottom of a measuring cup) to flatten cookie dough ball about 1/2" thick. Leave 2" between each cookie. Bake 10-12 minutes. Let cool 2 minutes on baking sheet before using a spatula to place on a cooling rack before serving. Enjoy!

Anna and Charlotte's outfits provided by Primark.