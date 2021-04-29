Sponsored Content

What to Expect at the New T-Rex Adventure at Stone Zoo

The new dynamite exhibit will educate and entertain the colossally curious kids, and adults, your family!

If 2021 isn't your cup of tea, the Stone Zoo can bring you back in time with their newest exhibit T-Rex Adventure.

Massive animatronic dinosaurs are spread throughout the Zoo for visitors to explore while they visit with their Stone Zoo favorites, like the Mexican Gray Wolves or the North American River Otters.

It's a learning experience for the entire family. Stone Zoo Site Manager Joe Gresci explains, "we want to draw the connection between some of the similarities between these prehistoric animals that existed many, many thousands of years ago with modern day animals today."

Explore the roar through Labor Day weekend. Advanced ticket purchases are required and can be done at stonezoo.org

