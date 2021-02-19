Justin Bieber Will Headline the Nickelodeon ‘Kid's Choice Awards'

There may be some slime in Justin Bieber’s future. The Grammy Award-Winning singer has signed on to perform as the headline act for this year’s “Kid’s Choice Awards.” And as anyone who’s watched the show knows, the stars always get slimed.

Nickelodeon

The “Kid’s Choice Awards” are a celebration of fan favorite stars from across film, television, music, sports and more. This year “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will serve as host. Thompson will be pulling triple duty, performing on ‘SNL’, and in his new NBC sitcom, “Kenan" at the same time.

Bieber currently leads the pack with five nominations including three in the category of “Favorite Music Collaboration” for his songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, and “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande; one for “Favorite Song” for “Yummy;” and one for “Favorite Male Artist.” He also continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world with more than 60 million YouTube subscribers and 65 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

This year the KCA’s will feature Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp as it takes fans on a virtual ride around the world. The show will be simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

Bieber says he is looking forward to the show and calls it a “full-circle moment.”

“The ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” said Bieber. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

The “Kid’s Choice Awards” will air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Fans can still cast votes on the official “Kid’s Choice Awards” website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com and on the Screens Up app.