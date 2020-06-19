black lives matter

Let's Talk About Race | #MOM2MOM

Let’s talk about race! It can be awkward, right? Sensitive and uncomfortable? We hear you.

Talking about race, racism, protests and riots is difficult between adults. Now, imagine being a child and trying to make sense of the race relations in the US right now.  Psychologist Dr. Kira Banks and TODAY Show Co-Host Sheinelle Jones join Maria Sansone to begin to unpack HOW parents can start, and continue, these conversations with kids. They offer tools and resources to educate yourself and your kids on the topics. 

