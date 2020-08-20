Peruvian-Style Plant-Based Ceviche Recipe

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

Ingredients

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup canned coconut cream

½ cup cilantro stems (zero-waste)

½ cup (loose) celery leafs

2 tbsp passion fruit pulp

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp red pepper flakes

¼ tsp coarse sea salt + more to taste

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper + more to taste

1 14-oz can hearts of palm, drained – 7.7 oz net weight

¼ cup small diced celery

¼ cup small diced bell peppers

6 slices cooked, peeled yams

1/3 cup crispy (canned) corn kernels. See note*.

¼ cup lime-marinated red onions. Recipe below.

3 tbsp chopped cilantro leafs

METHOD

To make coconut “tiger’s milk”: Place first 9 ingredients in a high-powered blender. Process on high for 1 minute, until sauce is very smooth.

In a bowl, combine hearts of palm, celery, and bell peppers. Add “tiger’s milk” and mix until all ingredients are well coated. This may be made ahead of time and saved in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 1 hour.

Divide hearts of palm ceviche evenly into 2 deep bowls. Add 3 slices of yams to the side of the bowl. Line up around 2 1/2 tbsp of crispy corn on the side of the bowl. Top ceviche with 2 tbsp of lime-marinated onions. Garnish with cilantro leafs.

Lime-Marinated Red Onions “Salsa Criolla”

INGREDIENTS

½ cup (loose) finely julienned red onions

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

Pinch of salt

Optional: 1 tsp minced jalapeños

METHOD

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl and allow to marinate for 5-10 minutes

Note*: I placed about 1/3 cup of (drained) canned corn on a baking tray, drizzled it with a little olive oil, and broiled it in the oven on high for 10 min. If you have frozen corn, that works as well.

