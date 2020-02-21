Portobello Sandwich Recipe

Pargo (Snapper) cebiche with Leche de Tigre-

8 to 12 oz Fresh Snapper (one 1 to 2# fish)

2 cups of Key Lime Juice

1/4 cup brunoise red onion1/4 cup brunoise red pepper

1/4 bunch of cilantro (Leaf only)

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup fish stock (use bones, head, and trims of snapper or buy already made)

Aji Amarillo (available at most supermarkets)

https://www.amazon.com/SOBREMESA-Peruvian-Aji-Amarillo-Gluten-Free/dp/B07VDBJY32/ref=sr_1_8?keywords=aji+amarillo&qid=1570114613&sr=8-8

popped corn to garnish

Pisco liquor.

Arepa de Portobello

For the Arepa:

2 giant portabella S+P (Roast or bake)

1 cup of cornmeal flour (PAN)

https://www.amazon.com/Harina-Pre-Cooked-White-35-27-Ounce/dp/B06Y2XM3NY/ref=sr_1_3?fpw=pantry&keywords=arina+pan&qid=1570114724&s=pantry&sr=8-3

1 and 1/4 cup of warm water

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup of fresh corn

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp of anise seeds

For de huitlacoche sauce-

1/2 cup of Huitlacoche

https://www.foodrepublic.com/2016/05/04/what-is-huitlacoche-and-how-do-you-cook-it/1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of thyme

1/2 cup of garlic

Salt

(simmer all on a saucepan until reduced to 3/4 cup, blend, strain, adjust salt and set aside)

Plate Assembly-

1 cup sliced shitake

1 cup sliced crimini

2 cups of baby spinach

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 cup of fresh corn

roasted portabella arepa cut in 4

huitlacoche cream