5 Reasons to get an Online Degree

This article is sponsored by UMass Dartmouth. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NECN’s editorial staff. To learn more about UMass Dartmouth’s online and continuing educations programs, visit umassd.edu/future.

Whether you just didn’t get to complete your bachelor’s degree or you find yourself in a position where a broader skill set and deeper knowledge are required to advance your career, many adults recognize the advantage of furthering their education.

But busy lives often stand in the way.

Fortunately, UMass Dartmouth offers flexible, affordable online and on campus academic programs that can help you achieve your dreams. Whether it is an undergraduate or graduate degree or a certificate, the university provides many options. In addition, students have the assurance of learning at a nationally recognized University.

Now is the time to start thinking about fall classes, so let’s take a closer look at why UMass Dartmouth might be right for you.

Quality

Named the number one online bachelor’s degree program in Massachusetts and the number two program in New England by U.S. News and World Report, UMass Dartmouth gives its students access to a cutting edge curriculum and topnotch faculty. Similarly, UMass Dartmouth business programs, including their prestigious MBA, are AACSB-accredited, the gold standard for business schools in the nation. You can enroll to earn a variety of degrees, from undergraduate liberal arts to a master’s in computer science. UMass Dartmouth’s online students value a quality education above all else.

Convenience

From its generous transfer policy to one-on-one advising, UMass Dartmouth focuses on its students, aiming to make furthering your education as frictionless and rewarding as possible. And with the option to earn your degree completely online or via a hybrid schedule (mixing online classes with learning on campus), adult students can tailor an academic schedule that allows them to work and juggle other responsibilities.

Affordability

Let’s not kid ourselves, cost is a major factor when considering a return to school. Many adults want to advance their careers, but not at the risk of going into debt. Fortunately, UMass Dartmouth keeps classes affordable. Ranked in the top 20 universities for affordability, you’ll earn your online degree without breaking the bank.

Flexibility

Forget battling traffic, finding a parking space and rushing to make class. Through UMass Dartmouth’s online program, you can take classes at your convenience. Since lectures and course material are available online, busy adults can make school work fit their schedules, not vice versa.

Success

At UMass Dartmouth, the faculty know their students, online and in the classroom. There is a commitment to engaging you in the learning process. We provide free tutoring services, online and on campus, that you can use.



To learn more about UMass Dartmouth’s outstanding online and continuing programs, click here. Or call a student support advisor with questions: 508-999-9202.