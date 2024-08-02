8 International Beer Day deals fresh off the tap

When International Beer Day happens to fall on a Friday, you know you’re in for a good time.

On Aug. 2, beer lovers will unite to celebrate their favorite hoppy beverage, and several brands are brewing up special discounts to get the party started.

Ready to raise your glass? Here are a few brewtiful deals you won’t want to miss.

City Brew Tours

City Brew Tours is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off between Aug. 2 — 3 using the code BEERDAY15. The discount includes brewery tours, a beer club that features a new city every month, and preorders for Christmas and Hanukkah boxes.

Dogfish Head

The first 50 Dogfish Head customers to add a beer day bundle to their cart and enter the code DFHBEERDAY at checkout on Aug. 2 will get it for free. While there’s no purchase necessary, customers will need to pay for shipping.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 25% on beer buckets and sampler packs at GourmetGiftBaskets.com through Aug. 31 using the code BEERTODAY.

Harry & David

Beer-flavored foods are sometimes equally satisfying as an ice cold pint. Harry & David customers can currently save 15% on orders of $99 or more through Aug. 5 using the code CHILL. Need some ideas? Try the brand’s Bacon Beer Cheese Dip.

Hat Creek Burger Company

For the entire month of August, Hat Creek Burger Co. is offering customers $2 beer, wine and slushies between 2 — 5 p.m. in all restaurants.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, a craft brewery with 21 locations, has several Olympics-themed beer deals running through Aug. 11 just in time for International Beer Day:

Customers can purchase $5 King’s Gold pints when Team USA wins a gold medal.

The restaurant is serving up a $10 Gold-Medal Flight of four beers and a $14.25 Gold-Medal 4-Pack of beer cans.

Loyalty members can score double points on food purchases.

Samuel Adams

On International Beer Day, the first 50 Samuel Adams customers to add a beer day bundle to their cart and enter the code SAMBEERDAY at checkout will get the can-shaped glass and keychain bottle opener for free. There’s no purchase necessary, but customers will need to pay for shipping.

Wahoo’s

Beer for $0.99? Yes, please! Wahoo’s is offering customers a draft pour of Pacifico or Modelo for less than a buck when they buy one food item every Monday — Thursday after 5 p.m. during the month of August. The deal is valid at participating locations and customers are limited to one offer per person per transaction.

The restaurant chain is also running the same deal on Friday, Aug. 2 in honor of International Beer Day.

