Whether you prefer spaghetti, ravioli or ziti, pasta lovers all appreciate the joy of digging into a full plate of their favorite carb-loaded meal.

With National Pasta Day — Tuesday, Oct. 17 — just days away, we’re already planning out our next several days of meals, and you can bet we’ll be seeking out these tempting deals. Ready to cash in on some discounts yourself? Don’t let these ones sneak past-a you.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Customers who dine at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings on Oct. 17 can order Fettucine Alfredo or Spaghetti & Meatballs for just $6 while supplies last.

Banza

Gluten-free pasta that’s still delicious? Yes please! Banza is known for its pasta made of chickpeas, and the brand is offering TODAY.com readers an exclusive discount in honor of National Pasta Day. Simply use the code TODAY10 to score 10% off all pasta products between Oct. 16 and 18.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is rolling out a new pasta dish each week in October, including the following varieties: Scampi Damien, Shrimp & Chicken Spaghetti Carbonara, Mezzaluna Carrabba and Pasta Toscana with Chicken.

In addition, the chain is also offering customers the chance to win some prizes with its social media #PastaLoversChallenge. Here’s how it works: Order Scampi Damien or Shrimp & Chicken Spaghetti Carbonara during the first two weeks of October and enter in one of two ways:

Re-create the “Lady and the Tramp” spaghetti kiss scene

Post a video video of yourself trying the featured pasta of the week

Next, tag @carrabbas_official on your TikTok post and add the hashtag #PastaLoversChallenge in the caption. You’ll be entered for the chance to win gift cards and baskets. The contest lasts through Oct. 16 and winners will be announced on Oct. 17.

Fazoli’s

For $18, Fazoli's customers can order two baked spaghetti dishes and two drinks. The National Pasta Day offer is valid between Oct. 17 and 20.

Grubhub

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, Grubhub+ members can take advantage of the following pasta deals:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: When you buy one order of spaghetti or lasagna, you'll get another for 50% off (up to $10). You just need to spend a minimum of $16.

When you buy one order of spaghetti or lasagna, you'll get another for 50% off (up to $10). You just need to spend a minimum of $16. Chili’s: The restaurant is offering 50% off its Ultimate Cajun Pasta dish (up to $11) with a $25 minimum purchase.

The restaurant is offering 50% off its Ultimate Cajun Pasta dish (up to $11) with a $25 minimum purchase. Maggiano’s: Grubhub+ members will get $5 off with the purchase of a classic or specialty pasta with a minimum of $25.

Grubhub+ members will get $5 off with the purchase of a classic or specialty pasta with a minimum of $25. Noodles & Company: Customers can score $10 off an order of $30 or more.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back for a limited time and will be available through Nov. 19. Never heard of it? The deal offers customers unlimited servings of their preferred pasta combinations (there are 80 possibilities), soup or salad, and breadsticks.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl starts at $13.99 and can be upgraded to include meatballs, chicken or Italian sausage for an additional $4.99.

Sfoglini

Pasta company Sfoglini is offering customers 20% off a purchase of $50 or more on its website using the code PASTADAY23 on Oct. 17 and 18.

Tender Greens

On Oct. 17, Tender Greens customers can get $3 off a Bolognese Dinner. The deal can’t be combined with other offers and is valid in stores, via the app and online, while supplies last.

