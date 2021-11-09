Arby's Debuts '80-Proof' Fry-Flavored Vodka

Arby’s famous slogan is “we have the meats,” but now they have something else: fry-flavored vodka.

The fast food chain announced Tuesday that it entered the world of spirits after unveiling two distinct flavors of vodka that pay homage to its popular curly and crinkle fries.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” Arby's chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said in a press release.

But what type of chaser mixes well with fry-flavored vodka?

The company said it partnered with celebrity chef Justin Sutherland to create two signature Bloody Mary recipes using the food-inspired vodkas. The cocktails also feature other items from Arby’s menu including its signature sauce and mozzarella sticks. Justin will reportedly drop the recipes on his social media accounts in the coming days.

The announcement spurred mixed reactions on social media.

“I feel like I need to try this. I don't know why though,” one person tweeted under the company’s announcement on Twitter. “Why???” questioned another.

The spirits will be available for a limited time on Arby's website beginning November 18.