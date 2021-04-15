Busch Beer Is Hiring a ‘Chief Tasting Officer' for Its Dog Brew

Quality control is a ruff job, but a very good boy or girl has to do it.

The makers of Busch Beer are looking for a paw-fessional beer taster for its line of canine brew.

Anheuser-Busch announced the job opening for a four-legged team member to serve as the company's first ever CTO — Chief Tasting Officer — as it looks to expand the flavor portfolio of its Dog Brew. Launched last year, the canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth comes in a four-pack of 12 oz cans.

The position pays an enviable salary of $20,000, and includes benefits like pet insurance coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

The full-time CTO's responsibilities include taste-testing, quality control, serving as a brand ambassador and content creator on Busch's social media channels.

Qualified candidates are required to have a “refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable,” Busch said.

“We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021,” said Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, in a news release.

To fetch the position, pet parents can apply for the role on social media by posting their pet's photo and qualifications with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest. The deadline for submissions is April 28.