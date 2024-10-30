Worried about packing the pounds on this holiday season? Well, now you can get the smells of that family dinner without any of the calories.

Campbell's is unleashing four holiday meal sides-inspired scented candles ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Campbell’s has partnered with CAMP, the premier family experience company, to create Campbell’s Limited Edition Candle Collection: The Scents of Sides Season," Campbell's said in a news release on Oct. 28, 2024. "The candle collection includes four exclusive scents inspired by some of the top side dishes of this season."

Now that's empty calories!

What are the Campbell's candles scents?

"Move over turkey, side dishes are the stars of the holiday table," CAMP says.

The side scents are Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing, Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole and Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

Here's how Camden-based Campbell's describes each flavor (make that scent):

Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing: The smell of savory fennel, thyme and rosemary in this stuffing-inspired candle will instantly transport you to Thanksgiving dinner.

Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes: A creamy, buttery scent complemented by notes of garlic that brings the cozy, savory aroma of mashed potatoes to your home.

Green Bean Casserole: A rich, savory scent inspired by the classic casserole dish that Campbell’s debuted in 1955. Top notes of cream and celery blend into fried onion and mushroom, with a base of buttery green beans.

Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese: The spiced aroma of warm, gooey cheese baked to perfection with a hint of jalapeño adding a kick to the scent of melty cheddar.

So, some traditional tastes and some with a modern aroma twist.

"These fun and fragrant candles offer a delightful way to experience your favorite holiday side dish flavors beyond the holiday table," Campbell's said.

When can you buy Campbell's scented candles?

The four-pack of Scents of Sides Season candles go on sale on CAMP's website on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at a cost of $30. The CAMP site shows the candles -- which look like iconic soup cans -- appearing to be packed in a box with Campbell's iconic red and white logo on it.

Why is Campbell's leaning into the smells of the holiday?

Campbell's on Monday also revealed its annual State of the Sides report that "focuses on evolving trends, preferences, and traditions, offering fresh insights into regional variations."

“For generations, Campbell’s has been at the center of holiday traditions and tables, bringing flavor to family tables across the country,” Campbell's Vice President of Integrated Marketing Marci Raible said. "As we celebrate the third year of our State of the Sides Report, it’s clear that side dishes are the cornerstone of holiday meals and memories—and Campbell’s is an essential ingredient in creating these beloved dishes."

The sides survey included 100 adults in each of the 50 states, making for a total of 5,000 respondents, Campbell's said.

Campbell's claims the sides report found that 55% of people "would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself" and 60% find "more joy in cooking the sides than preparing the bird."